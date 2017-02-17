The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Li...

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Monday Feb 13

All of the shares sold in the offering will be sold by certain selling shareholders. The selling shareholders have not yet determined the number of shares to be offered, and the timing of the offering remains subject to market conditions.

Chicago, IL

