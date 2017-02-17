Scotiabank awarded for 'best commercial banking capabilities' by Euromoney

Scotiabank has been recognised for the 'Best Commercial Banking Capabilities in the Caribbean' by Euromoney, a leading global financial publication, in its recently released annual Global Private Banking survey. This recognition is one of three categories won by Scotiabank, which also included 'Best Commercial Banking Capabilities in the Bahamas' and 'Best Asset Management Company in the Cayman Islands.'

