Qunar Announces Shareholder Approval of Merger Agreement

Qunar Cayman Islands Limited , China's leading mobile and online travel platform, today announced that, at an extraordinary general meeting held today, the Company's shareholders voted in favor of, among others, the proposal to authorize and approve the previously announced agreement and plan of merger dated as of October 19, 2016 , by and among the Company, Ocean Management Holdings Limited and Ocean Management Merger Sub Limited , a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent, the plan of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands, substantially in the form attached as Annex A to the Merger Agreement , and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger .

