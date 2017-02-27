Platinum Fraud Charges Reignite Cayma...

Platinum Fraud Charges Reignite Cayman Concerns

As is common in the hedge fund world, New York-based Platinum Partners, whose top executives have had criminal charges filed against them, drew five of its six independent directors from firms in the tax-friendly Cayman Islands to comply with a local requirement for external oversight, reports One America News Network . By comparison, the vast majority of U.S. mutual fund directors work with just one company, according to the Mutual Fund Directors Forum.

