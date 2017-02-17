Oxford Asset Management Buys New Stak...

Oxford Asset Management Buys New Stake in Qunar Cayman Islands Limited

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Daily Political

Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Qunar Cayman Islands Limited during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 92,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

Chicago, IL

