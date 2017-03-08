Moravian president explains why synod...

Moravian president explains why synod was postponed

Monday Feb 27

The scandal-hit Moravian Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands has postponed its biennial Synod that was scheduled for April. The acting president of the Moravian church Reverend Phyllis Smith Seymour has conceded that the recent incidents involving allegations of sex crimes involving three senior ministers were part of the reasons.

Chicago, IL

