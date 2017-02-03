Mind the gap
A prominent member of the clergy has cautioned the Government to ensure that it doesn't cause the gap between the rich and the poor to widen as it pursues its growth and development agenda. Making his case, Lord Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Dr Howard Gregory said it should not be assumed that wealth on the macro level will trickle down to the most marginalised in society.
