Jamaica wona t be ready for CXC e-testing any time soon

Education minister Ruel Reid has applauded the Caribbean Examinations Council on its launch last month of an electronic testing platform, even while conceding that Jamaica won't be ready "any time soon" to use the facility, especially not for exams with large numbers of candidates. At the end of January, CXC announced that 500 candidates from seven territories: Anguilla, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Monserrat, and St Lucia sat the multiple-choice papers in 12 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate subjects online.

