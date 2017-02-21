Hundreds of Cubans deported after US ...

Hundreds of Cubans deported after US immigration status end: Cuba

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Yahoo!

More than 680 Cubans have been deported back to Cuba since the United States ended its decades-old policy giving them preferred immigrant status in January, state media reported Saturday. According to official Cuban reports, 683 people have been sent back to the Caribbean island from the United States, or from Mexico, the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands, where they were crossing in a bid to reach the US border.

