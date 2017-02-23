Heed the Professors on Ctrip
Ctrip.com International Ltd. announced earnings early Thursday and the results were stellar. Look closer, though, and it's apparent just how correct Zvi Bodie, Robert S. Kaplan and Nobel Laureate Robert C. Merton were in that article 14 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC