GAM Holding AG receives request for AGM agenda items

The Board of Directors of GAM Holding AG received a request to put items on the agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting , scheduled for 27 April 2017, from RBR Strategic Value Ltd, Cayman Islands, that holds 2.1% of GAM shares, acting on its own and on behalf of two other RBR funds . RBR proposes the election of Kasia Robinski, William Raynar and Rudolf Bohli as members of the Board of Directors and the election of Kasia Robinski as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

