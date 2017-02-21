Cayman Islands could pull back veil o...

Cayman Islands could pull back veil of secrecy for business

The Cayman Islands, one of the world's best-known tax havens, may soon give international authorities better access to information about companies that have long been shrouded in secrecy. Lawmakers in the Cayman Islands are expected vote this week on a trio of bills that would pave the way for law enforcement, especially in the United Kingdom, to rapidly learn more about some of the nearly 100,000 companies registered in the tiny island territory.

