Cayman Islands announces conditional visa exemption for Jamaicans
Here are the conditions: 1) The Jamaican traveller must have a valid United States, United Kingdom or Canadian visa 2) The Jamaican traveller must be visiting the Cayman Islands directly from the US, UK or Canada 3) The Jamaican traveller must be staying in the Cayman Islands for no longer than 30 days McLaughlin said these requirements are to ensure that the US, UK or Canadian visa of the Jamaican traveller is authentic.
