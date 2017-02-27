Budget store bosses pay themselves th...

Budget store bosses pay themselves through tax havens

Read more: Daily Mail

Bosses of Britain's fastest-growing discount chain have funnelled more than A 150 million through tax havens in Luxembourg and the Cayman Islands, the Mail can reveal. B&M , which has more than 500 outposts around the country and boasts former Tesco boss Sir Terry Leahy as chairman, has paid A 152.6 million in dividends in the past three years into a holding company in Luxembourg, despite having no shops in the country or employing any workers there.

Chicago, IL

