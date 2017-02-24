Beach Boards: Platinum Fraud Charges ...

Beach Boards: Platinum Fraud Charges Reignite Cayman Concerns

Criminal charges against top executives of Platinum Partners for running the $1.4 billion hedge fund firm "like a Ponzi scheme" have revived an old question for investors: Where was the board? The literal answer is the Cayman Islands. As is common in the hedge fund world, New York-based Platinum drew five of its six independent directors from firms in the tax-friendly British overseas territory nestled in the Caribbean to comply with a local requirement for external oversight.

