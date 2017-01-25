United Church probing sex allegations...

United Church probing sex allegations against pastor

Tuesday Read more: The Gleaner

The United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands has revealed that it is now probing one of its ministers for sexual misconduct. The general secretary of the United Church in Jamaica, the Reverend Norbert Stephens says a committee has been established to investigate the allegations against the minister.

Chicago, IL

