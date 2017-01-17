Trump Treasury pick blames 'complicated' forms for failure to report $100M in assets
Eli Miller, Chief Operating Officer of the Trump campaign, left, with Steve Mnuchin, national finance chairman for the Trump campaign, arriving at Trump Tower, in New York City, Nov. 29, 2016. Steve Mnuchin, President Donald Trump's choice for Treasury secretary, said he failed to disclose over $100 million in assets unintendedly due to complicated government forms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC