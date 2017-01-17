Trump Treasury pick blames 'complicated' forms for failure to report $100M in assets

Eli Miller, Chief Operating Officer of the Trump campaign, left, with Steve Mnuchin, national finance chairman for the Trump campaign, arriving at Trump Tower, in New York City, Nov. 29, 2016. Steve Mnuchin, President Donald Trump's choice for Treasury secretary, said he failed to disclose over $100 million in assets unintendedly due to complicated government forms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.