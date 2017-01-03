Today in the press

STOBART REVIVES 14M BUYOUT OF LEASING FIRM FROM AER LINGUS - Stobart Group is pressing ahead with the 14m acquisition of a 33% stake in an aircraft-leasing firm that supplies its planes - despite a wider plan to merge with CityJet being scrapped at the last minute before Christmas. UK-based Stobart, whose Dublin unit Stobart Air operates the Aer Lingus Regional service under a franchise, announced in November that it intended to buy the stake in the Propius leasing firm from Aer Lingus.

