Tingyi(Cayman Isl) Usd 0.005 (Tcymf) ...

Tingyi(Cayman Isl) Usd 0.005 (Tcymf) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

According to Zacks, "Tingyi Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples' Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,420 • Total comments across all topics: 277,766,990

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC