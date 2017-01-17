The wilderness will be temporary, Moravian minister tells hurting congregation

Listed as the pastor on the programme for Sunday morning service at the Covenant Moravian Church in St Andrew yesterday was Jermaine Gibson, the resigned vice-president of the Moravian Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. That was when Kevin St Hill, one of two liturgists for the morning, sent up prayers to the heavens for Gibson; the resigned church president a ZDr Paul Gardner; and 64-year-old a ZRupert Clarke - all senior Moravian ministers at the centre of a sex scandal now rocking the denomination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.