Tainted oil instant noodle brand dissolved

Master Kong Foods Co., Ltd. an affiliate of the embattled Ting Hsin International Group, has been dissolved, a company official announced Monday. Chia Hsien-der, vice president of Ting Hsin's public affairs office, told local press that the decision to disband the company was based on a resolution made at a recent meeting of the group's board of directors.

Chicago, IL

