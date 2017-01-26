Six Jamaican children head to Cayman Islands for heart treatment
Six children from the Bustamante Hospital for Children are set to access well needed Cardiac treatment at the Health City Hospital in the Cayman Islands. Two of the six left Jamaica for the Cayman Islands on Tuesday to begin treatment and the remaining four will depart the island later this week.
