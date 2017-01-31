Shell sells A 3bn of North Sea assets...

Shell sells A 3bn of North Sea assets to private equity

17 hrs ago

Shell has sold off A 3billion worth of North Sea assets in the light of waning demand for oil. The Anglo-Dutch energy giant struck a deal with the Chrysaor Holdings Limited, a private-equity backed firm which is headquartered in London and registered in the Cayman Islands.

Chicago, IL

