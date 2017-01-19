RBC Caribbean Report: 2017 to be a ye...

RBC Caribbean Report: 2017 to be a year of surprises

A report released by RBC Caribbean on Tuesday entitled, "Prepare for Disruption and Surprises in 2017" says that 2017 is likely to "favour those promising change, even if they can't or won't deliver." The RBC Caribbean Economic Report, which reviews the economic conditions of 13 Caribbean territories, notes that the world has now entered into a "post-truth" phase with ever-increasing levels of income and wealth inequality.

