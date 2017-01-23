Qunar Announces Extraordinary General...

Qunar Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Qunar Cayman Islands Limited , China's leading mobile and online travel platform, today announced that it has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on February 24, 2017 at 10 a.m. , at 17th Floor, Viva Plaza, Building 18, Yard 29, Suzhou Street, Haidian District, Beijing 100080, The People's Republic of China, to consider and vote on, among other matters, the proposal to authorize and approve the previously announced agreement and plan of merger dated as of October 19, 2016 , by and among the Company, Ocean Management Holdings Limited and Ocean Management Merger Sub Limited , a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent, the plan of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands, substantially in the form attached as Annex A to the Merger Agreement , and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger .




