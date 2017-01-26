Mnuchin's Offshore Companies Undersco...

Mnuchin's Offshore Companies Underscore Need to Tackle Tax Havens in Tax Reform

The offshore companies controlled by Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin featured prominently in his Senate confirmation hearings held last week in Washington. It was revealed that the former investment banker managed companies with assets in Anguilla and the Cayman Islands, both widely recognized as tax havens.

