Mnuchin questioned on offshore funds at Senate confirmation hearing

Steven Mnuchin, the banking and hedge fund executive, and film financier who is President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be the next secretary of the treasury, was grilled by lawmakers over his investments, including his use of a Cayman Islands address as a tax shelter for his hedge fund. Sen. Ron Wyden , the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, claimed the Mnuchin sought to take advantage of a 0% tax rate by moving his hedge funds to the Cayman Islands, thereby shielding profits, including returns from "Avatar."

