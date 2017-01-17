Mnuchin initially omitted more than $...

Mnuchin initially omitted more than $100 million from disclosures, memo says

Washingotn a President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Treasury Department initially failed to disclose his interests in a Cayman Islands corporation as well as more than $100 million in personal assets, according to a memo by Democratic staffers on the Finance committee that was obtained by The Washington Post. "The reason nominees are allowed to amend their disclosure forms is to ensure that all the information provided is correct," said Mnuchin spokeswoman Tara Bradshaw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

