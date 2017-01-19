Mnuchin: I Didn't Use the Cayman Isla...

Mnuchin: I Didn't Use the Cayman Islands to Avoid Taxes

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Bloomberg

Steven Mnuchin, President-Elect Donald Trump's nominee for Treasury secretary, testifies at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. Full episode of "Bloomberg Surveillance" with George Magnus, senior independent economic advisor at UBS, Maurice Levy, chief executive officer and chairman at Publicis Groupe, David Cole, chief financial officer at Swiss Re, Neil Barofsky, partner at Jenner & Block, and Harm Bandholz, chief U.S. economist at Unicredit.

