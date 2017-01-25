Labour pledges 'hand-to-hand combat' ...

Labour pledges 'hand-to-hand combat' on Brexit plan

Labour has threatened to wage "hand-to-hand combat" with the Government on Brexit after the Supreme Court ordered that Parliament must have the final say on triggering withdrawal from the European Union. Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said Labour would insist on a white paper on leaving the EU as the Government hurries to rush emergency Brexit legislation through Parliament in the coming days.

