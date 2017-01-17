Kingston Properties buys another ware...

Kingston Properties buys another warehouse complex

16 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Kingston Properties Limited disclosed the acquisition of another property, this time in Jamaica, and its second purchase for this month. The real estate investment trust said it paid US$4.5 million for both acquisitions, one located in The Cayman Islands and the other in Kingston, but did not disclose the individual prices.

Chicago, IL

