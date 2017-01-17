Kingston Properties acquires first Ca...

Kingston Properties acquires first Cayman property

Thursday Jan 12

Kingston Properties Limited has acquired its first property in the Cayman Islands, which it says will offer the company hard-currency and tax-free earnings. The Cayman acquisition executed on January 10, is a fully tenanted, mixed-use building located in the West Bay Beach area.

