iHeartMedia/Lima, OH Names JB Webb SV...

iHeartMedia/Lima, OH Names JB Webb SVP/Programming

6 hrs ago

WEBB, who is returning to the STATES after nine years on GRAND CAYMAN/CAYMAN ISLANDS, will oversee a five-station cluster including Country WIMT , Top 40/Mainstream WBKS , AC WMLX , Classic Rock WZRX and News/Talk WIMA-A.

