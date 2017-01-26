Germany's Schaeuble warns UK against trying to become tax haven

Jan 25 Germany's finance minister on Wednesday warned Britain against trying to turn itself into a tax haven to woo companies after it leaves the European Union, saying any such attempt would go "awry". Britain's finance minister said last week the government could cut taxes to stay competitive as international banks weigh moving some of their London operations to the continent out of fear Britain would lose access to the European Union's single market as a result of Brexit.

