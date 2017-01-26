Genetic modification project in the Cayman Islands cuts mosquitoes by over 80 percent

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands -- There has been a dramatic fall in the number of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in the West Bay of Grand Cayman, where genetically modified insects have been released in a pilot project to get as near as possible to eradicating the disease-spreading pest in the Cayman Islands. Over the last six months the Mosquito Research and Control Unit , in partnership with a private UK bio-technology firm Oxitec, has released millions of genetically altered male insects in a selected area of West Bay, where the population has now fallen by almost 90% when compared to nearby areas where the GM insects were not released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.