Genetic modification project in the Cayman Islands cuts mosquitoes by over 80 percent
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands -- There has been a dramatic fall in the number of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in the West Bay of Grand Cayman, where genetically modified insects have been released in a pilot project to get as near as possible to eradicating the disease-spreading pest in the Cayman Islands. Over the last six months the Mosquito Research and Control Unit , in partnership with a private UK bio-technology firm Oxitec, has released millions of genetically altered male insects in a selected area of West Bay, where the population has now fallen by almost 90% when compared to nearby areas where the GM insects were not released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC