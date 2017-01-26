Fitch Rates Siam Commercial Bank's US...

Fitch Rates Siam Commercial Bank's USD Senior Notes Final 'BBB+'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Reuters

BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, January 25 Fitch Ratings has today assigned a final rating of 'BBB+' to Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited's USD400m senior unsecured notes maturing in July 2022. The notes are issued by SCB's Cayman Islands branch, under the bank's USD3.5bn medium-term note programme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,965 • Total comments across all topics: 278,323,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC