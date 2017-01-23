Fitch Rates Siam Commercial Bank's Senior Notes at 'BBB+(EXP)'

BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, January 22 Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected 'BBB+ ' rating to The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited's proposed US-dollar denominated senior unsecured notes, which will be issued under the USD3.5bn medium-term note programme by the bank's Cayman Islands branch. The proposed tenure for the notes will be up to 5.5 years and the total issue size will be up to USD500m.

