Fitch Rates Siam Commercial Bank's Senior Notes at 'BBB+(EXP)'
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, January 22 Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected 'BBB+ ' rating to The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited's proposed US-dollar denominated senior unsecured notes, which will be issued under the USD3.5bn medium-term note programme by the bank's Cayman Islands branch. The proposed tenure for the notes will be up to 5.5 years and the total issue size will be up to USD500m.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC