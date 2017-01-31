First on CNN: Treasury secretary nomi...

First on CNN: Treasury secretary nominee's foreign money links bring new scrutiny

Read more: GantDaily.com

Senate Democrats are raising questions about whether Steve Mnuchin, President Donald Trump's treasury secretary nominee, deliberately misled lawmakers at his confirmation hearing. The concerns center on the extent of foreign investment in a series of finance entities Mnuchin helped manage, including one based offshore in the Cayman Islands, aides tell CNN.

Chicago, IL

