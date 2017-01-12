Fire truck rollover on runway closes Cayman Brac airport in the Cayman Islands

STAKE BAY, Cayman Islands -- On Thursday, firefighters with the Cayman Islands Fire Service Aerodrome Unit were conducting what was described as "a mandatory speed test" on the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport runway in Cayman Brac when the fire truck they were driving turned over. The two firefighters who were inside the fire truck were transported to the local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

