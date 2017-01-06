Donald Trump's Proposed 'Tax Holiday'...

Donald Trump's Proposed 'Tax Holiday' Won't Create American Jobs

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

President-elect Donald Trump has proposed a "tax holiday" - a sharp cut in taxes on corporate profits that are currently held overseas. He argues that a one-time cut in the corporate tax rate to 10 percent will encourage $2.6 trillion in profits to flow back to the U.S., creating millions of new jobs in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,112 • Total comments across all topics: 277,682,081

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC