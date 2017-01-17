Democrats Revisit the Caymans

Democrats Revisit the Caymans

When Bob Menendez confronted Steve Mnuchin during Thursday's Senate Finance Committee hearing over the latter's role as director of a fund registered in the Cayman Islands, it was meant to be a gotcha moment.

