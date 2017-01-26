CXC E-Testing Begins
The Caribbean Examinations Council reported success as it officially launched its Electronic Testing Service to the region yesterday. Some 500 candidates from seven countries - Jamaica, Grenada, Dominica, Cayman Islands, Anguilla, St Lucia and Montserrat and St Lucia - tested the online initiative which allowed students to use a computer or an electronic device to sit their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate Paper 1 examination in more than 12 subjects.
