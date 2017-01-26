CXC E-Testing Begins

CXC E-Testing Begins

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

The Caribbean Examinations Council reported success as it officially launched its Electronic Testing Service to the region yesterday. Some 500 candidates from seven countries - Jamaica, Grenada, Dominica, Cayman Islands, Anguilla, St Lucia and Montserrat and St Lucia - tested the online initiative which allowed students to use a computer or an electronic device to sit their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate Paper 1 examination in more than 12 subjects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,201 • Total comments across all topics: 278,286,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC