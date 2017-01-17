Committee identified to probe allegat...

Committee identified to probe allegations against Moravian ministers

Tuesday Jan 17

The acting president of the Moravian Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Reverend Phyllis Smith says the members of an independent committee have now been identified to probe complaints against two senior ministers. The President Dr Paul Gardner and Vice-President Jermaine Gibson resigned last week after the complaints were made in a seven-page email containing damning allegations against them.

Chicago, IL

