Caribbean dream investment from Crown...

Caribbean dream investment from Crownworld and Aspen Woolf becomes a nightmare

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Mirror.co.uk

The offer was too tempting to resist for one investor, who was contacted by London-based Aspen Woolf, which claims to specialise in "wealth-building opportunities in both the UK and across the globe through smart, safe and secure property investments". The building plot at Sandy Point, on Little Cayman in the Caribbean, had residential planning permission and, said Aspen Woolf, was being sold at 12% below market value.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,354,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC