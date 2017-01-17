Battle over NZ trusts linked to Malaysian 1MBD scandal in court
Four relatives of Low Taek Jho have filed court actions in New Zealand and the Cayman Islands to have real estate and other assets transferred to a new trustee. About US$265 million in assets, ranging from a private jet to American mansions, is at stake in a dispute over the control of trusts, including ones based in New Zealand, court documents state.
