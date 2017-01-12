ArtFarm Final Five

ArtFarm Final Five

Thursday Jan 12

Submitted by Max Himsl The rumour was greeted with shock. It said that Art Farm 5 would be the last Art Farm and all that heard it were stunned and wanted details.

Chicago, IL

