Whisky makes for good investment as demand for aged and rare single malts grows
Platinum Whisky Investment Fund purchases old or rare single malt and slowly releases it back into the market at a profit Demand for aged whisky is on the rise. The Platinum Whisky Investment Fund is a private fund which has been purchasing old or rare single malt whisky with the aim of slowly releasing the bottles back onto the market at a profit.
