Us Fatca: Deadline to Register Sponsored Entities Approaching

The next key deadline in the phased implementation of legislation commonly referred to as the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act is fast approaching. Entities that are treated as "sponsored entities" [1] for FATCA purposes and that are subject to the rules of a Model 1 Intergovernmental Agreement - such as fund entities organized in the Cayman Islands - will be required to obtain a global intermediary identification number by the later of December 31, 2016 or 90 days after a "US Reportable Account" is first identified.

Chicago, IL

