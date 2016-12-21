Tropical bird on Heathrow flight home...

Tropical bird on Heathrow flight home for Christmas

Friday Dec 16 Read more: BBC News

A tropical bird that was found exhausted on a Sussex beach has had an easier journey home - on a 12-hour flight from Heathrow. Norman, a red-footed booby, was nursed back to health by the RSPCA and flown to the Cayman Islands by British Airways on Friday.

