Tropical bird on Heathrow flight home for Christmas
A tropical bird that was found exhausted on a Sussex beach has had an easier journey home - on a 12-hour flight from Heathrow. Norman, a red-footed booby, was nursed back to health by the RSPCA and flown to the Cayman Islands by British Airways on Friday.
