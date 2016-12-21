Teacher (Secondary) - " Sciences, Cayman IslandsThe Ministry of...

Teacher (Secondary) - " Sciences, Cay...

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Times Educational Supplement

The Ministry of Education, Employment and Gender Affairs invites applications for the following education roles within the Government school system for 2017/18 academic years commencing early-August 2017: A minimum of 2 years' post qualification, professional experience in a similar post with a demonstrated track record of successful teaching and learning Prior experience of teaching in a child-centred learning environment with an emphasis on an activity-based approach with differentiation for individual abilities The Cayman Islands offers one of the highest standards of living in the Caribbean.  It is a tax-free jurisdiction, with a friendly welcoming people, combining the very best of the relaxed Caribbean attitude and modern living.  Its proximity to Miami also provides easy access to North America and the rest of the Caribbean.  The remuneration package for the ... (more)

